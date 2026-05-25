Mint Explainer | How EVs are starting to reshape global oil demand

NEW DELHI: Electric vehicles are beginning to dent global oil demand in measurable ways. EVs could displace as much as 5 million barrels of oil demand per day (mbd) by 2030 under current policies, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Global EV Outlook 2026, reducing oil demand from road transport to around 44 mbd by the end of the decade. EVs displaced an estimated 1.7 mbd in 2025.
For India, the shift could carry significant economic implications. Lower oil consumption could help reduce the country’s crude import bill, even as wider EV adoption gradually raises electricity demand.
Mint explains what rising EV adoption could mean for oil demand, electricity consumption and India’s position in the global EV market.
Total EV sales in India rose 16% in 2025 to 2.35 million from 2.02 million in 2024, according to the government’s Vahan data, which is also used in IEA calculations. Electric vehicles accounted for about 8.16% of new vehicle registrations in India in 2025. The government has set a target of EVs accounting for 30% of all new vehicle registrations by 2030.