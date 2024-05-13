Exhibitors pin hopes on big southern films to bring cheer to box office
Theatre owners across the country, who have seen their business hit rock bottom with few Hindi language titles releasing in cinemas since the Eid weekend in April, have pinned all hopes on the southern multi-language releases expected over the next few months.