Exhibitors pin hopes on big southern films to bring cheer to box office

Theatre owners across the country, who have seen their business hit rock bottom with few Hindi language titles releasing in cinemas since the Eid weekend in April, have pinned all hopes on the southern multi-language releases expected over the next few months.

Big southern movie titles such as Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Jr NTR's Devara and Ram Charan's Game Changer, are expected for release in the coming months.

Building on the legacy of all-time hits such as Baahubali, RRR, KGF and Pushpa, the new films, though originally made in southern languages, are expected to draw mass-market audiences in the Hindi speaking belt in significant numbers through a combination of action, drama and emotion and dubbed Hindi versions.

Increasing penetration of multiplex screens in the southern markets will ensure optimal showcasing for the movies across the country, given their guaranteed success, trade experts say. Together, the film could generate at least ₹1,500 crore in box office revenue.

"Anticipation surrounding these films is quite high due to several reasons. Firstly, they feature popular and bankable stars from the southern film industry like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Junior NTR and Ram Charan, who enjoy a massive fan following across the country. Secondly, the trailers and promotional material have generated significant buzz by showcasing intriguing storylines, high-octane action sequences, and impressive visuals," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX Ltd., said.

The success of previous pan-India southern films like Pushpa, RRR, Baahubali and KGF has also raised expectations for these upcoming releases, Bijli added. The marketing and promotional plans for these films in north India are expected to be comprehensive and targeted, Bijli pointed out.

This may include aggressive advertising campaigns across media platforms such as television, digital, and print, along with strategic tie-ups with popular brands to reach a wider audience.

Additionally, special promotional events, press conferences, and fan interactions featuring the lead actors could be organized to generate excitement and curiosity among the northern audience.

Big southern movies usually tend to arrive in theatres during the Pongal and Sankranti period in January, while February and March often witness fewer major releases. The recent lull in pan-India southern film releases could be attributed to various factors such as production delays, and the Lok Sabha elections in April and May, trade experts say.

While 2023 did not see any southern language films breaking out in the Hindi-speaking belt either, the tide is expected to turn with the new films.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said these big southern films are the last hope for the theatrical industry with Hindi movies having been reduced to a trickle in the past few months.

“Audiences are willing to come to theatres but there are no releases at all. In case of the south films, the curiosity factor is working big time," Pillai said.

That said, with budgets exceeding ₹300-400 crore, the films will rely substantially on the box office to recover investments, though OTT and satellite sales are also expected to help. However, other than Pushpa, none of the films belong to established franchises and have not been backed by names such as S.S. Rajamouli, who are now well known in the north.

However, many industry experts are hopeful the films will be able to capitalize on the proven formula that has made previous movies in the same genre successful.

"One key factor contributing to anticipation is the star power associated with these films. Moreover, these films are backed by substantial budgets, allowing for the creation of grand sets, visual effects and larger-than-life action sequences," said Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India.

"Additionally, intense marketing campaigns play a significant role in building anticipation. Trailers, teasers, posters, and promotional events generate buzz and hype around the film, piquing the interest of both existing fans and potential new audiences," added Sampat.

