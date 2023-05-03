Experimental Drug Slows Alzheimer’s in Large Study, Eli Lilly Says
- Company plans to seek FDA approval for the therapy donanemab
An experimental Eli Lilly drug slowed cognitive and functional decline for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease in a new study that could support regulatory approval and commercial sale.
Based on the new data, Lilly said Wednesday it plans to apply this quarter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval to market the drug, setting up a potential agency decision later in 2023 or in 2024.
The FDA recently rejected Lilly’s drug because the agency wanted to see results from more people. The new study should provide the data the FDA was seeking, said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly’s chief scientific and medical officer.
“The drug effect is very strong," Dr. Skovronsky said.
If approved, the Lilly drug would join a new Alzheimer’s treatment from Eisai and partner Biogen that was among the first to significantly slow the worsening of the memory-robbing disease, after years of failed attempts by the drug industry to find such drugs.
Lilly’s treatment, called donanemab, is an intravenous infusion that targets amyloid, a substance that forms plaque in the brain and is a prime suspect in fueling the worsening of Alzheimer’s.
While researchers designed donanemab to clear amyloid, the therapy doesn’t cure Alzheimer’s or fully stop the disease from worsening.
Indianapolis-based Lilly reported the results from the large, Phase 3 study in a news release, not a peer-reviewed article published in a medical journal.
In the study of more than 1,730 patients, the drug slowed patients’ decline by 35% compared with people who received a placebo over 18 months of treatment, Lilly said.
Researchers gauged the drug’s effect by assessing various measures of memory and activities of daily living including driving and managing finances.
About 47% of the patients who received donanemab had no decline 12 months after the start of treatment, as measured by a score known as the clinical-dementia rating, according to Lilly.
“These are levels of efficacy that just haven’t been seen before in Alzheimer’s, setting a new benchmark for what’s possible in this disease," Dr. Skovronsky said.
About 52% of people who took donanemab completed their treatment within a year, and 72% were able to stop taking it by 18 months, as a result of clearance of amyloid plaque in the brain, Lilly said.
The drug comes with some risk for patients. About 24% of patients taking donanemab had amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, including findings on scans such as brain swelling and bleeding, Lilly said.
About 1.6% of the abnormalities were classified as serious, including two people who died from them and a third person who died after an abnormality, Lilly said.
Lilly reported positive results for donanemab from a smaller, midstage study in 2021. Based on that study, Lilly applied for approval from the FDA. The agency said it needed more data before it could make a decision.
One challenge for the new Alzheimer’s drugs is limited insurance coverage. The U.S. Medicare program for the elderly has denied routine coverage of antiamyloid Alzheimer’s drugs. Analysts have said that the program could change its policy if the drugs were to receive full FDA approval.
The approval of Eisai’s Leqembi in January was an accelerated approval based on its ability to target amyloid, but more data are needed for full approval.
Dr. Skovronsky said he was hopeful that the Medicare program would reconsider and begin covering the new Alzheimer’s drugs.
Analysts expect the drugs to have multibillion-dollar sales potential.