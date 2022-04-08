Experts propose 50% cut in base 5G spectrum prices

The current base price of 5G spectrum in India, at ₹492 crore per Mhz, is about four times of that in Germany, six times of the UK, and seven times of that in South Korea. However, India’s telecom service revenue is much lower than in these countries, said Prashant Singhal, global TMT emerging markets leader at EY. “To ensure robust participation in the auctions, the base price has to be rationalized. Globally, it is seen, with the right pricing, the entire quantum of 5G spectrum has been sold in auctions. Unsold spectrum is a waste of national resources," he said.