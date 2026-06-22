Explained: How Gujarat’s new industrial policy seeks to make the state a global R&D hub

The Gujarat government aims to position the state as a global research and development (R&D) hub by providing a slew of incentives and financial assistance to industry for intellectual property rights and patents.
These initiatives, mentioned in the Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026, unveiled last week, would be in the form of CAPEX (capital expenditure) and OPEX (operating expenditure) support and financial assistance for intellectual property rights and patents.
A defining pillar of the policy is its strong emphasis on innovation-led growth with a clear vision to make Gujarat a global hub for research and development, a government statement said after the policy was released in Gandhinagar by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Special incentives are envisaged for R&D centres establishing operations in the State to provide a strong initial stimulus and global visibility, it said.
“Incentivising research and development will create an ecosystem for new-age industries to grow in the state. The state will reap huge benefits of incentivising R&D activities,” Sanghavi, who is also state industries minister, said at the launch of the policy.
Early bird incentives applicable to first 5 R&D centres with a minimum investment of ₹300 crore include:
“We are not looking at it just as an industrial policy. Our focus is not just developing physical infrastructure but to achieve a holistic social development of the state,” Mamta Verma, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for the Industries and Mines Department in the Government of Gujarat, told Live Mint in Gandhinagar.
To further catalyse this ecosystem, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) shall develop a Gujarat Research and Innovation Park to attract leading R&D companies, startups, and technology-driven firms by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, shared laboratories and testing facilities, pilot-scale and prototyping infrastructure, and plug-and-play workspaces.
“By offering a common ecosystem with robust digital connectivity, sustainability-oriented infrastructure and proximity to industrial clusters, the proposed R&D park will strengthen Gujarat's innovation capacity, accelerate applied research and support the development of high-value technologies aligned with the state's priority sectors and the broader vision of Viksit Gujarat and Viksit Bharat,” the policy document reads
Also, a one-stop digital portal for testing and R&D facilities shall be developed to facilitate seamless access for industries.
“With the objective of positioning Gujarat as a global R&D hub, the policy provides dedicated incentive support to attract large-scale investments in R&D centres. Also, special incentives are envisaged for R&D centres establishing operations in the state to provide a string initial stimulus and global visibility,” says the policy.
The new industrial policy comes at a time when Gujarat, which once ranked third in the country in terms of new investor additions until the end of 2025, has slipped toninth place in 2026 amid market volatility, foreign investor selling, and geopolitical tensions.
Gujarat witnessed a sharp slowdown in the addition of new stock market investors in May 2026, recording its weakest monthly growth in more than a year. According to a National Stock Exchange (NSE) report, Gujarat added 51,700 new investors in May, the lowest monthly addition since April 2025, when 49,900 investors had joined the market.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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