Mint Explainer: Are more reforms needed for the Indian telecom sector?

What more reforms are needed to better services for consumers?

While the government has made significant strides in reforming the Indian telecom sector, more is needed, especially to improve services for consumers and ensure long-term sector growth. India has one of the lowest data costs in the world, which surely helps consumers, but the service quality often lags behind global standards. Ensuring better coverage, not only in urban areas but also in rural and remote locations, and improving the reliability of networks, are a key priority for the government. The Indian government has taken steps to push telcos to roll out 5G service at what has been arguably the world’s fastest 5G roll-out, which helps in achieving these parameters. However, a larger focus on reducing spam and potential frauds through spam has also become a key priority for the government. This has percolated to telcos that are introducing their own solutions to counter the menace. For instance, Airtel introduced its anti-spam solution that is built into the service without the customer signing up for it. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has beefed up requirements to be met by telcos to ensure reduction of spam. The number of registered complaints against unregistered senders was 1.89 lakh in August 2024, falling to 1.63 lakh in September, and 1.51 lakh in October, government data showed. The Trai is engaging with the Union ministry of consumer affairs, central and state governments departments, RBI, Sebi, PFRDA and Irdai, Nasscom, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) and other organizations to increase awareness.