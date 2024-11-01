Mint Explainer: What consolidation in cement industry means for smaller players
Summary
- The cement industry is witnessing a fierce consolidation battle. As larger players gain dominance, the future of smaller firms hangs in the balance
The cement industry is in the thick of a consolidation phase as the Aditya Birla group’s Ultratech Cement and the Gautam Adani group battle it out to dominate this commodity business critical to construction and infrastructure development. Buying out smaller players across regions is a less expensive and quicker route to acquiring size rather than by investing to create fresh capacity.