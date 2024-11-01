Pressure on prices

Prices usually rise when demand or input costs increases. However, in the cement industry, prices have remained muted in the past two years despite strong demand growth. There is a view that this has happened as market leaders have held prices despite higher input costs to increase their market share, mostly at the expense of smaller players. Rating agency Icra, in a recent report, noted that the average price of a bag of cement was ₹375 in 2022-23, which declined to about ₹365 a bag in 2023-24. In the first half of the current financial year, prices drifted lower to ₹330 a bag on an average. Signs of firming up of prices were seen in September. Analysts expect prices to rise as the current consolidation phase cools and demand soars with a pick-up in construction activities after Diwali.