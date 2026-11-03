Explainer: New building block: how project-wise insolvency will shield homebuyers

Homebuyers have long borne the brunt of real estate insolvencies, in which a default in one project can drag the entire developer, along with all its other projects, into the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
To shield buyers in financially sound projects from a developer’s default elsewhere, the insolvency watchdog IBBI has notified new regulations enabling the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to recommend exclusion of healthy projects, even when the developer as a whole enters the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).