Explainer: New building block: how project-wise insolvency will shield homebuyers

Banikinkar Pattanayak
4 min read3 Nov 2026, 03:47 PM IST
logo
The regulations mandate a separate bank account for each project and compliance with Rera fund utilization norms to ensure funds raised for a project are used only for that particular project. (Pexel)
Summary
To shield buyers in financially sound projects from a developer’s default elsewhere, the insolvency watchdog IBBI has notified new regulations enabling the Committee of Creditors to recommend exclusion of healthy projects, even when the developer as a whole enters the insolvency resolution process.

Homebuyers have long borne the brunt of real estate insolvencies, in which a default in one project can drag the entire developer, along with all its other projects, into the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

To shield buyers in financially sound projects from a developer’s default elsewhere, the insolvency watchdog IBBI has notified new regulations enabling the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to recommend exclusion of healthy projects, even when the developer as a whole enters the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

With real estate accounting for 22% of all ongoing bankruptcy cases, second only to manufacturing at 36%, Mint explains what the new project-wise insolvency framework means for homebuyers and the broader real estate sector.

Also Read | IBBI allows healthy real estate projects to be excluded from insolvency

What are the broad contours of the new regulations?

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India's (IBBI) Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons (Fifth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, notified late on 30 October, allow the CoC to recommend exclusion of completed or healthy projects from the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Such exclusions need at least a 66% voting share of the CoC and approval from the NCLT.

The regulations mandate a separate bank account for each project and compliance with Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) fund utilisation norms to ensure funds raised for a project are used only for that particular project. They also require an independent technical and cost assessment for completing projects, which must form part of the Information Memorandum (IM) shared with prospective suitors.

Project-wise disclosures, including on sanctioned, constructed and under-construction units, sold and unsold inventory, statutory approvals and dues, litigations and allottee preferences, will have to be made under the new regulations. Rescue plans must give tower-wise delivery timelines and the CoC can also approve possession requests from buyers where construction is complete and no dues remain.

What are the objectives of the new regulations?

IBBI says the amendments aim to enable viable and expeditious rescue of stressed projects, prevent diversion of project funds, improve transparency and reduce information asymmetry for bidders, strengthen homebuyer participation, and speed up delivery of finished homes.

The regulations take immediate effect, usually implying prospective application. Cases admitted before 30 October may not automatically qualify. However, legal experts reckon courts may interpret the provisions and clarify applicability through judicial pronouncements.

Also Read | Regulator nixes licence of 207 insolvency professionals in June quarter

What is in the regulations for homebuyers?

Earlier, admission of a developer into the CIRP brought all its projects under insolvency. Buyers in completed or financially healthy projects faced disruption in maintenance, uncertainty over registrations and prolonged delays, even when their projects were not the cause of distress.

The provision facilitating exclusion of healthy projects potentially spares homebuyers in those projects from the fallout of defaults elsewhere in the portfolio.

The project-wise insolvency would also limit the usual moratorium under the insolvency law to only defaulting projects, allowing construction, funding, possession and registration to continue in financially healthy ones.

For buyers in stressed projects, mandatory separate accounts and strict RERA fund-use compliance during CIRP will remove scope for fund diversion.

The CoC can now grant in-principle approval to the resolution professional (RP) to hand over plots and apartments and facilitate registration, without seeking approval for each buyer individually. This should expedite possession.

Crucially, the IM must now include allottees who have not filed claims but whose names appear in the company’s books or Rera records. The resolution plan must provide for them, ensuring protection irrespective of claim filing.

Participation of authorised representatives of homebuyers is strengthened. The minutes of the CoC meetings must record their views and concerns.

How will project-wise insolvency be implemented?

In the first CoC meeting, the RP must place project-wise information, including Rera registration details, stage of completion, possession and occupancy status, and details of completed and incomplete units.

Based on this, the CoC can recommend exclusion of financially sound projects with a two-thirds majority. The RP will then file an application before the NCLT for approval.

Every resolution plan, the regulations say, must provide project-wise details of sanctioned, constructed and under-construction units with specifics of sold and unsold inventory. It must suggest treatment of allottee claims and provide project-wise, phase-wise or tower-wise timelines for completion and delivery of possession.

Before seeking expressions of interest, the RP, with the CoC clearance, will appoint an independent professional to assess physical status, regulatory approvals, inventory, cost for completion, funding requirements, timelines and risks. This assessment will be a part of the IM, brightening chances of realistic bids.

Also Read | NCLAT scraps insolvency proceedings against Polycab over ₹2.78 crore claim

What is the current state of realty insolvency?

As per IBBI’s April 2026 report, CIRP was in progress in 221 of 553 admitted real estate cases as of September 2025, involving 1,08,887 homebuyers. The report flagged inordinate delays in resolution, with many cases pending for years. In the national capital region alone, 86 projects—56 in Gautam Budh Nagar in Noida and 30 in Ghaziabad—are undergoing insolvency proceedings, some since 2019.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.