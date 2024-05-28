Mint Explainer: Significant beneficial owners and what the govt wants to know
Summary
- The government has penalized Microsoft-owned LinkedIn for failing to disclose significant beneficial owners
- Laws mandate companies to identify significant beneficial owners to enhance transparency
In an unprecedented move, Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn was served a show cause notice and penalized for what the Registrar of Companies (RoC) under the ministry of corporate affairs believed was non-disclosure of significant beneficial ownership of group companies in the Indian entity even though they did not directly hold shares in it.