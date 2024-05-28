Mint Explainer: Significant beneficial owners and what the govt wants to know

The 2017 amendment of the Companies Act and the Companies (Significant Beneficial Owners) Rules, 2018 are meant to pierce the corporate veil to identify individuals who have beneficial ownership in an investment. These laws and rules require companies to report regularly on their shareholding patterns as well as significant beneficial owners who may or may not hold shares in the specific company. Similarly, in 2023, limited liability partnerships were also directed to report on significant beneficial interest in the statutory filings.