Mint Explainer: Significance of the sole dissenter in the mining tax ruling
Krishna Yadav 6 min read 19 Aug 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Summary
- Justice Nagarathna's dissent in the mining tax case highlights risks of states imposing additional levies if royalties aren't treated as taxes, potentially causing economic disruptions and uneven mineral development. We explain what all these could mean for future legislative and policy reforms
The Supreme Court in July ruled that states have the power to tax mining lands and quarries independently of the mines and minerals act and determined that royalties are not taxes. On 14 August, a constitutional bench of the apex court said this judgement would apply retrospectively.
