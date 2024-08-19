Mint Explainer: Significance of the sole dissenter in the mining tax ruling

The Supreme Court in July ruled that states have the power to tax mining lands and quarries independently of the mines and minerals act and determined that royalties are not taxes. On 14 August, a constitutional bench of the apex court said this judgement would apply retrospectively .

Justice B.V. Nagarathna’s dissenting judgment in the case, where an 8:1 majority of the constitution bench ruled in favour of states, may prompt the legislature to rethink the current framework. It could lead to legislative and policy changes in the future, particularly regarding the division of royalty revenues between the central and state governments.

Mint breaks down the importance of the judgement and the implications of the Nagarathna’s dissent ruling.

The majority ruling

On July 25, the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, ruled that states have the power to tax mining lands and quarries independently of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957 and determined that royalties are not taxes. On August 14, the court decided that this ruling would apply retrospectively, allowing states to tax mining companies from as far back as 2005.

This retrospective application has caused significant stress for companies in the mining and cement sectors, potentially leading to tax demands totalling up to ₹2 trillion, imposing a substantial financial burden on mining operators.

The 8:1 majority ruling was based on three key points:

Royalties arise from mining lease agreements rather than legal requirements

Payments are made to lessors (either state governments or private parties) rather than public authorities

Royalties compensate for access to mineral reserves rather than serving public purposes.

Justice Nagarathna’s dissent

While the majority view holds that royalties are distinct from taxes and arise from contracts between mining leaseholders and lessors, Nagarathna argued that royalties should be considered a form of tax. She bases her argument on the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, 1957, asserting that this Act provides a comprehensive framework for mineral development.

She cited the 1989 India Cements case, suggesting that if royalties are not deemed taxes, states could impose additional taxes or surcharges on top of royalties, distorting mineral development and creating unhealthy competition among states.

Nagarathna also supported her dissent with references to the Sarkaria Commission’s report, which advocated for a unified approach to mineral development. She said only central legislation can prevent states from imposing excessive additional charges, ensuring a balanced and coherent strategy for managing mineral resources nationwide.

Breakdown of the federal system

A critical aspect of Nagarathna’s dissent is her concern that if royalties are not treated as taxes, states might impose additional levies on mining leaseholders beyond the royalty payments. She warned that this could lead to unhealthy competition among states and disrupt federalism.

“This would further imply that despite such a Parliamentary limitation, the States could pass laws imposing taxes, cesses, surcharge on cess, etc. on the basis of royalty which is in addition to payment of royalty," she asserted. Nagarathna further explains that such a scenario could result in “mineral development in the country in an uneven and haphazard manner" and engage states in a “race to the bottom" in a nationally sensitive market.

The increased prices of minerals could lead to higher costs for industrial products reliant on these materials, potentially causing economic disruptions, she added. Nagarathna envisioned a “breakdown of the federal system," noting that such conditions might drive non-extracting states to import minerals, impacting foreign exchange reserves and causing a slump in mining activity in states rich in mineral deposits.

Will Justice Nagarathna’s dissent impact future legislation?

Experts suggest that if Nagarathna’s view—treating mineral royalties as taxes—gains acceptance, it could significantly alter how royalty revenues are divided between central and state governments. This may lead to new or revised laws to clearly define revenue sharing.

“Judgment may warrant a rethinking within the legislature to clarify the situation once and for all and, hence, may result in the introduction of new laws or amendments to existing laws to ascertain the sharing of royalty revenues between the central government and the state governments. Such changes are most likely going to be prospective," said S.R. Patnaik, partner (head - taxation) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Gopal Mundhra, partner at Economic Law Practice, noted that dissenting judgments can influence lawmakers to consider changes to existing legislation or create new laws:

“All these observations can lay groundwork for future legal arguments. If the majority judgment is ever revisited in the future, the dissenting judgment will certainly serve as the basis for re-interpreting the law, potentially leading to reversal or modification of the original judgment," Mundhra said.

"Dissenting judgments can influence lawmakers to consider changes to existing legislation or even create a new one. Especially since the mining sector is adversely impacted by the ruling of majority, the dissent could prompt industry leaders to urge the lawmakers to come up with legislative reforms that align with the reasoning in the dissenting judgment."

Can mining companies leverage this judgment?

Mining companies might use Justice Nagarathna’s dissent to push for reforms in taxation and regulatory policies. However, experts note that the dissenting judgment cannot be used as precedent until there is a change in law or a new judgment from the Apex Court.

“Mining companies may try to use Justice Nagarathna’s dissent as a tool in their future legal battles. However, the possibility of success is minimal before any court of law as the decision is rendered by a constitutional bench of 9 judges. But, this dissent could serve as a basis for pushing for reforms in the taxation and regulatory policies for the mining sector," said Patnaik.

Ketan Mukhija, senior partner at Burgeon Law, emphasized that while the dissenting judgment provides robust reasoning, it cannot become precedent without legal changes:

“Mining companies can certainly rely on this dissenting judgment on grounds that the reasoning and rationale contained thereunder is robust, persuasive, and strong. However, the dissenting judgment cannot be used as precedent and the majority ruling will continue to prevail, unless there is a change in law or until a contrary judgment is given by the apex court."

Not the first dissent by Justice Nagarathna

In 2023, Justice Nagarathna dissented from the 4:1 majority judgment regarding the validity of the Union’s 2016 Demonetisation Scheme. In her dissenting opinion, Justice Nagarathna deemed the demonetisation exercise unlawful purely on legal grounds, despite acknowledging the scheme's ‘noble objectives.’

Why dissenting judgments matter

Dissenting judgments are seen as crucial for upholding judicial independence and democratic integrity. Under Article 145(5) of the Indian Constitution, while the majority view is binding, judges can issue dissenting opinions if they believe the majority ruling is flawed.

According to the 2011 paper “Interpreting the Constitution: Indian Supreme Court Constitution Benches Since Independence," which analyzed constitutional bench decisions from Independence through the end of 2009, there has been about a 5.2% chance that a judge will dissent in any given vote on a bench.

Some of the recent big dissent rulings include Justice D.Y. Chandrachud’s in the Aadhaar case, criticizing the Act's classification as a "Money Bill" and its impact on privacy right. Chandrachud was not the chief justice during the time of this judgement. Another instance was Justice Indu Malhotra's dissent note in the Navtej Singh Johar case, which decriminalized homosexuality.

