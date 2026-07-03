Explainer: Why govt plans to repeal Pharmacy Act 1948, and replace it with National Pharmacy Commission Bill

India plans to replace the Pharmacy Act of 1948 with the National Pharmacy Commission Bill 2026. This new law will establish a central commission to oversee training, research, and quality standards for modern, traditional, and homoeopathic pharmacy colleges. The law will eliminate the Pharmacy Council of India and establish a central database of professionals. It will also allow for global recognition of Indian pharmacy degrees. This change will impact 8,000 colleges and over 500,000 students. Mint explains what's coming.
The government is introducing this law because the existing system does not ensure uniform educational quality or incorporate new research fields. The new law establishes the National Pharmacy Commission in New Delhi, consisting of a chairperson, 15 ex officio members from health ministries and related agencies, and 13 part-time members representing states across six zones. Commission leaders are appointed for a term of up to four years with no option for reappointment and must leave office at age 70. A temporary Board of Governors will run operations for up to one year to maintain administrative continuity until the permanent commission is formed.
Operations will be divided among four independent boards operating under the commission to handle curriculum, college ratings, and professional conduct. The Pharmacy Education Board for the Modern System of Medicine and the Pharmacy Education Board for the Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy will design curricula for their fields. The Pharmacy Assessment and Rating Board will inspect colleges and approve new institutions, while the Pharmacy Ethics and Registration Board will track professional conduct. If an institution fails to meet minimum standards, the rating board can stop student admissions, lower seat capacities, or impose fines ranging from one-tenth to five times the total fees charged for a student batch.
The National Exit Test (Pharmacy) is a uniform final-year examination that serves as a qualification requirement for entering the profession. Passing this test is mandatory for any graduate to obtain a practice license and register in the state or national records. The commission must implement this test within five years of the law taking effect. Once active, this test will also serve as the basis for admissions into postgraduate pharmacy courses. Individuals with pharmacy degrees from institutions outside India must clear this test to receive a license to practice in the country.
Pharmacists registered under the Pharmacy Act of 1948 before the new exit test begins will be transferred to the new system, with their registrations remaining valid. The new registration system will use an online National Register managed by the ethics board. State governments must establish their state pharmacy councils within 1 year. The central database will use digital synchronization to ensure that any addition, removal, or transfer of a professional name made by a state council automatically updates in the central national register. Dr Aashish Chaudhry, managing director Aakash Healthcare, said that the National Pharmacy Commission Bill, 2026, will ensure that “standardised education, competency-based training and a robust digital registry of pharmacists will improve accountability across the medicine supply chain.” He noted that consistent standards and a drive for innovation would boost global trust in Indian pharmacy education.
Only individuals registered in the state or national registers are permitted to practice pharmacy or provide expert testimony in a court of law under the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023. The bill provides exceptions for traditional system practitioners who hold state privileges or have practised for at least five years in areas without a formal register. Foreign citizens can obtain temporary registration only for specific periods and under conditions set by regulations. Anyone who practices pharmacy or dispenses medicines in violation of these laws faces prosecution, resulting in imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to ₹5 lakh, or both.
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.
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