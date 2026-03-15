Export shipment delays cloud payment flows for India’s cross-border fintechs

Cross-border payments are a relatively new but fast-growing fintech segment in India, with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) payment aggregator–cross border (PA-CB) framework drawing in a new crop of startups alongside larger payments firms looking to build export and import payment rails. Firms such as Skydo and BriskPe have secured RBI approvals in recent months, while Razorpay and Cashfree are also expanding in the category, reflecting the size of the opportunity in a market tied closely to India’s trade flows.