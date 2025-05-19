Maruti, Hero among automakers boosting earnings with exports as domestic demand remains on shaky ground
SummaryMaruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp reported increased profits in FY25, fueled by export growth of 17% and 43%, respectively, despite sluggish domestic sales. The trend towards international markets is expected to continue, enhancing margins and overall profitability for Indian auto companies.
New Delhi: Exports of cars, scooters and motorcycles helped the country’s top automakers post growth in their earnings in FY25 and beat domestic market blues caused by weak consumer sentiment.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more