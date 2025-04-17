Faceless influencers are becoming famous online
Summary
- They are everywhere on social media. Just don’t ask what they look like
The most successful influencers put their lives in the limelight—and their faces all over your social-media feed. They are relentless at self-promotion. But a new kind of creator is upending the internet’s traditional model of success. Meet faceless influencers, who are attracting millions of followers and are quietly conquering social media, turning their anonymity into commercial gains.