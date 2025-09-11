From Dhule to your phone: Fake ₹500 notes are going viral online
Shadma Shaikh 12 min read 11 Sept 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Selling counterfeit currency was once restricted to smuggling routes. Not any longer. It is now thriving on social media with the modus operandi similar to selling any other digital product. Sellers post photos and videos and try to convey trust. What happens next?
Bengaluru: A person who goes by the name Rihan Rathod posts a video on his public Facebook profile, early morning on the second week of August. In the video, he displays his phone number, and stacks of ₹500 notes stored in what looks like an aluminium trunk, the kind found in many Indian homes for storing clothes or grain. Two more containers, brimming with ₹100 and ₹200 notes, can be seen next to it.
