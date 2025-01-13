Fake job postings are becoming a real problem

Greenhouse can see behind the curtain on its clients’ hiring because its software is used to create job descriptions and post them on corporate websites and job boards like Indeed. Greenhouse can also see when a job is posted and who, if anyone, is hired. (Stross notes most of Greenhouse’s 7,500-plus customers, which include J.D. Power, Major League Baseball and HubSpot, don’t post ghost jobs. Or at least not too many of them.)