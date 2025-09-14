Staged spontaneity: How fake paparazzi moments fuel brand buzz in India
Pratishtha Bagai , Sowmya Ramasubramanian
From influencers staging public spats to actresses suddenly dabbing moisturiser on their cheeks outside a café, marketers are engineering candid encounters to turn the sidewalk—or the airport—into an advertising stage.
In India’s ever-inventive influencer economy, consumer brands are exploring new ways to break through cluttered social feeds to capture attention: fake paparazzi moments.
