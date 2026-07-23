Fake pharma unit busted in Himachal Pradesh, operating with forged documents

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh's drug regulator has uncovered a fake pharmaceutical company that used fake manufacturing licenses and quality certificates to defraud buyers of advance payments, according to state drug controller Dr Manish Kapoor.
The suspect, Ajay Kumar, operated through a false entity, Dr. Trustmed, and did not have a real manufacturing facility, investigators said. Instead, it used fabricated drug manufacturing licences, quality compliance certificates, and labels to solicit orders and advance payments from buyers. Digital devices recovered from the site contained falsified approvals with fake seals of state government authorities.
The matter was already under police scrutiny in neighbouring Haryana, where a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Kaithal. Haryana Police have been informed and are taking the accused into custody for further investigation.
This bust highlights the need for regulatory oversight in Baddi, one of India's largest pharmaceutical manufacturing centres. The region is part of a $60-billion-plus industry that supplies nearly 20% of the world's generic medicines and over 60% of global vaccines, according to state officials.
The entity, Dr. Trustmed, could not be contacted. A web search for its contact details showed it is permanently closed.
State authorities reiterated that illegal operations misusing official credentials will face strict legal action.
"The Drugs Control Administration is committed to protecting public health and maintaining the credibility of the pharmaceutical industry. Stringent legal action shall be taken against every person found involved in such unlawful practices," said Dr Kapoor.
Timely intervention prevented potential trade in unauthorized products, he said and advised drug traders, distributors, and buyers to verify manufacturing credentials with state licensing authorities before making advance payments or closing deals.
The enforcement action highlights ongoing regulatory oversight across regional manufacturing hubs. Often referred to as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, India's pharmaceutical market is valued at over $60 billion, supplying nearly 20% of global generic medicines and over 60% of vaccines globally.
With Baddi housing a high concentration of small and medium units, regulators are stepping up inspections to prevent unlicensed operators from abusing official documentation and compromising the supply chain.
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.
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