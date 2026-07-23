Fake pharma unit busted in Himachal Pradesh, operating with forged documents

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh's drug regulator has uncovered a fake pharmaceutical company that used fake manufacturing licenses and quality certificates to defraud buyers of advance payments, according to state drug controller Dr Manish Kapoor.

The suspect, Ajay Kumar, operated through a false entity, Dr. Trustmed, and did not have a real manufacturing facility, investigators said. Instead, it used fabricated drug manufacturing licences, quality compliance certificates, and labels to solicit orders and advance payments from buyers. Digital devices recovered from the site contained falsified approvals with fake seals of state government authorities.

FIR The matter was already under police scrutiny in neighbouring Haryana, where a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Kaithal. Haryana Police have been informed and are taking the accused into custody for further investigation.

Also Read | India bets ₹10,000 crore on a leap from generic drugs to biologics

This bust highlights the need for regulatory oversight in Baddi, one of India's largest pharmaceutical manufacturing centres. The region is part of a $60-billion-plus industry that supplies nearly 20% of the world's generic medicines and over 60% of global vaccines, according to state officials.

The entity, Dr. Trustmed, could not be contacted. A web search for its contact details showed it is permanently closed.

State authorities reiterated that illegal operations misusing official credentials will face strict legal action.

Also Read | Drugmakers ready response as regulator targets brand name extensions

Drugs Control Administration "The Drugs Control Administration is committed to protecting public health and maintaining the credibility of the pharmaceutical industry. Stringent legal action shall be taken against every person found involved in such unlawful practices," said Dr Kapoor.

Timely intervention prevented potential trade in unauthorized products, he said and advised drug traders, distributors, and buyers to verify manufacturing credentials with state licensing authorities before making advance payments or closing deals.

Also Read | Pharma Q1FY27 preview: Domestic strength to offset muted US growth

The enforcement action highlights ongoing regulatory oversight across regional manufacturing hubs. Often referred to as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, India's pharmaceutical market is valued at over $60 billion, supplying nearly 20% of global generic medicines and over 60% of vaccines globally.