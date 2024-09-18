Industry
Mint Explainer: What sparks family feuds in Indian corporations?
Krishna Yadav 9 min read 18 Sep 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Summary
- Though family-run businesses are ubiquitous in India, a staggering 97% lack formal family constitutions or succession planning, according to a 2018 report by BAF Consultants.
A spate of family disputes in India’s corporate sector – involving the KK Modi family, the Oberois, the Kalyanis, and the Chhabria brothers at Finolex Cables – has captured public attention. These high-profile battles for ownership and governance highlight critical issues around succession planning and the lack of corporate governance structures in India.
