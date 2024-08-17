Industry
Indian billionaires spark hiring rush at family offices. CIOs are hot commodity.
Mansi Verma 5 min read 17 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- The hiring boom coincides with a shift in investment strategies. Family offices are now venturing beyond traditional investments, with a growing appetite for startups, venture capital, and specialized asset classes like real estate and cryptocurrencies.
MUMBAI : The swelling ranks of Indian billionaires are triggering a gold rush of sorts, but this time, the prize is top-tier talent. Family offices, the financial nerve centres of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, are on a hiring spree to manage their clients’ burgeoning fortunes.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less