Fantasy sports cos spent ₹3100 crore on sports sponsorships, says report2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 01:43 PM IST
- India boasts around 300 fantasy sports platforms and 18 crore users, making it the fastest growing market worldwide, with a user base nearly triple that of North America
New Delhi: The Indian fantasy sports sector has seen tremendous growth in recent years, with an estimated ₹3,100 crore contribution to real sports through sponsorships and partnerships with sporting leagues. According to a report by Deloitte India and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), this figure is projected to reach a cumulative ₹29,000 crore between FY22 and FY27.
