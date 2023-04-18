New Delhi: The Indian fantasy sports sector has seen tremendous growth in recent years, with an estimated ₹3,100 crore contribution to real sports through sponsorships and partnerships with sporting leagues. According to a report by Deloitte India and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), this figure is projected to reach a cumulative ₹29,000 crore between FY22 and FY27.

India boasts around 300 fantasy sports platforms (FSPs) and 18 crore users, making it the fastest growing market worldwide, with a user base nearly triple that of North America. In FY22, fantasy sports companies recorded almost triple the revenue from FY20, reaching ₹6,800 crore, and are expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% CAGR until FY27.

The expansion can be linked to a mix of infrastructural and market-driven factors.

Indian fantasy sports users in FY22 were predominantly young, with 40% aged between 25 and 34. These users were evenly distributed between metro and non-metro areas and were mainly male. About 40% of users engaged in fantasy sports more than once a week, with 20% participating in paid contests and 60% of transactions originating from tier 2 and 3 towns.

However, despite this robust growth of the fantasy sports industry, the report noted that India was yet to become a true sporting powerhouse, even with the Prime Minister's Khelo India programme focusing on grassroots sports development.

India currently has 692 million active internet users, with this number predicted to rise to 900 million by 2025. Between FY18 and FY22, the fantasy sports industry paid approximately ₹4,500 crore in taxes and attracted both foreign and domestic investment totaling ₹15,000 crore, valuing the sector at around ₹75,000 crore. Additionally, the industry generated indirect revenues of ₹6,200 crore and created 12,000 direct and indirect jobs by the end of FY22.