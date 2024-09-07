Why so many designer docs are in fashion

Other projects are purely journalistic. The director Reiner Holzemer’s 2019 documentary “Martin Margiela: In His Own Words" offers one of the few on-screen interviews with the elusive Belgian designer (whose face never appears in the film). Aside from having his subjects’ cooperation during the filming, Holzemer prefers his autonomy throughout the production and editing process. “I only do it when I’m really independent—I have carte blanche," he said.