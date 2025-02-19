Fashion turned on fur. Now everyone wants it.

Meanwhile, online interest has skyrocketed. According to Trendalytics, which makes trend-forecasting software, views of TikToks about vintage coats have increased 243% over the past year, and Google searches for “vintage fur coats" have gone up 688% since January 2023, while interest in faux fur has remained nearly flat. Michael Appler, vice president of marketing for Trendalytics, said in an email that customers were responding to the look, price and uniqueness of a vintage fur. “Gen Z consumers, especially those in the fashion set, value authenticity and quality," he said. “For the fashion-savvy, buying vintage fur offers both, in addition to affordability."