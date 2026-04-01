Faster credit reporting may reshape small-ticket fintech lending

This need for timely data is magnified by the rapid growth and scale of digital lending. The sanction value for digital personal loans by digital NBFCs rose from ₹92,842 crore in 2022-23 to ₹1.31 trillion in 2023-24 and ₹1.55 trillion in 2024-25, according to FACE data. In the first nine months of 2025-26 alone, sanction value already reached ₹1.53 trillion across 99 million loans—up about 33% in value and 9% in volume year-on-year.