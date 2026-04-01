Faster credit reporting—through weekly incremental updates from July—is set to particularly benefit digital non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by curbing loan stacking, where borrowers exploit the blackout window between loan sanction and reporting to take multiple small loans.
Faster credit reporting may reshape small-ticket fintech lending
SummaryWeekly credit updates will reduce the 40-45-day blackout window to about 6-7 days, curbing loan stacking and lowering the risk of consumer disputes.
Faster credit reporting—through weekly incremental updates from July—is set to particularly benefit digital non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by curbing loan stacking, where borrowers exploit the blackout window between loan sanction and reporting to take multiple small loans.
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