India’s $1 trillion FDI milestone masks a troubling trend. Here’s why
howindialives.com 8 min read 11 Jun 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Summary
The Indian economy remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with a large pool of young workers. Major developed economies, in contrast, have an ageing population. While such factors could work in India’s favour when it comes to FDI, the picture isn’t so rosy right now.
New Delhi: In December 2024, the ministry of commerce, in a public statement, noted what it called a “remarkable milestone" in the country’s “economic journey", with total inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) hitting a cumulative amount of $1 trillion since 2000. “Such growth reflects India’s growing appeal as a global investment destination, driven by a proactive policy framework, a dynamic business environment, and increasing international competitiveness," the ministry said in its press release.
