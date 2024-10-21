Industry
Festive season spurs sales surge on D2C websites, puts marketplaces in the shade
SummaryCompanies are investing more in boosting their website sales and spending less on online marketplaces, hoping to preserve margins and differentiate from rival brands
Are online marketplaces losing their appeal? It would seem so as customers seem to prefer shopping directly on the websites of consumer product companies than navigate the clutter of online marketplaces.
