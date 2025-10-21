In charts: What festive cheer could have in store for these sectors in 2025
Auto, consumer durables, FMCG, paints, and textiles: we pick these five sectors to illustrate the festival season impact on India's economy.
The festive season, from Ganesh Chaturthi to Diwali, marks the moment of truth for India's economy. This year, too, struggling businesses had their hopes pinned on consumer spending. The government had set the stage with cuts in goods and services tax rates as well as income tax relief to boost purchasing power.