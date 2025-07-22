Festivals are around the corner, and there's a scramble for temp staff
Devina Sengupta , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 22 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Early festivals, unsold summer stock, and a little extra cash in shoppers' pockets have created the perfect storm for a surge in temporary hiring. Retailers and e-commerce giants are now scrambling to assemble a massive seasonal workforce to handle the anticipated boom in demand.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
An early onset of festivals, unsold stocks from a short summer, and some extra cash in shoppers’ pockets - A set of factors have conspired to trigger a robust hiring season of temporary workers, just before the year's bumper shopping season.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story