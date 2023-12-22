Festive season in western markets fails to cheer India’s textile exports
The industry experts are hopeful that trend will reverse in coming months when purchase orders for summer clothes will start coming from western countries, given that Indian cotton-based wearables are high in demand in foreign countries.
The textile industry witnessed a downtrend in exports in November 2023, despite the opening of markets in western countries on account of the festive season, with readymade garments—a mainstay of the textile export portfolio—experiencing an 15% decline.
