Fewer IIT, IIM graduates turn entrepreneurs in 2026 despite India's startup boom: What explains the shift?

Fewer graduates from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are choosing entrepreneurship in 2026 compared with last year, even as the number of technology startups being founded in India continues to climb, The Economic Times reported, citing data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Just 79 IIT alumni and 20 IIM alumni founded new technology startups between January and August 2026, compared with 307 IIT graduates and 71 IIM graduates who launched startups during the whole of 2025, according to Tracxn data collated for ET.

However, the figures are not directly comparable, as Tracxn tracks startups based on their year of incorporation and does not have corresponding data for January-August 2025.

The trend comes against the backdrop of a broader expansion in India's startup ecosystem.

Tracxn data showed that 6,353 technology startups were founded between January and August 2026, compared with 3,969 during the entire previous year.

India's startup numbers rise, but IIT-IIM founder pipeline remains limited While the increase in startup formation points to continued entrepreneurial activity in the country, the relatively low participation of graduates from premier institutions raises questions about whether India's highly skilled talent pool is translating into a larger number of new ventures.

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"The increase in the number of startups being founded is a positive sign, but the real question is who is making that transition. The fact that we are not seeing a meaningful increase in founders from the IITs and IIMs suggests there is still a large, untapped pool of talent," Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner of IvyCap Ventures, told ET.

Saakshi Gera, managing director at Kedaara Capital, attributed the rise in startup formation partly to the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and no-code tools, which have significantly lowered the cost of launching a business.

Layoffs across industries have also made entrepreneurship a more viable alternative for some professionals, she told ET.

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IIT graduates continue to account for a larger share of technology startup founders than their counterparts from IIMs, reflecting the strong engineering and technical orientation of India's startup ecosystem.

India had 196,704 technology startups as of August 2026, according to Tracxn. Of these, 6,147 had at least one IIT alumnus among their founders, while 2,102 had at least one IIM alumnus.

Neha Singh, co-founder of Tracxn, said the higher representation of IIT graduates was consistent with the larger IIT alumni base and the engineering and deep-technology focus of many technology ventures.

"IIT alumni continue to account for a substantially larger share of startup founders than IIM alumni, which is consistent with the larger IIT alumni base and the strong engineering and deep-tech orientation of many technology startups," Singh told ET.

She added that technical graduates often take the lead in setting up ventures, with business expertise from IIM graduates and other professionals frequently complementing their skills as companies expand.

Which IITs and IIMs were included in the study? For its analysis, Tracxn considered alumni from 13 IITs: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Mandi, IIT Bhubaneswar and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

The study covered 10 IIMs: IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, IIM Lucknow, IIM Udaipur, IIM Nagpur, IIM Kashipur, IIM Sirmaur and IIM Sambalpur.