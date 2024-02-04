Fighter Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film, ‘Fighter’, was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. Considering its performance at the Box Office on Day 10, the film has managed to collect ₹162.75 crore net in India within its ten-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 10 in theatres, Siddharth Anand's film raked in ₹10.5 crore , as per Sacnilk, which marks a massive jump in its collection over the weekend as the numbers were steadily falling over the past few days.

As per early estimates, the film managed to rake in ₹182.75 crore gross collection in India with overseas collection totaling to ₹76 crore and taking the worldwide collection to ₹258.75 crore.

The movie earned ₹5.75 crore on Friday while it attained an overall 24.52% occupancy for its Hindi version on Saturday, February 3. On Republic Day the film amassed the highest collection, ₹39.5 crore which was significantly higher than its release day numbers when the collection stood at ₹22.5 crore. In its first week, the movie managed to mint ₹146.5 crore.

The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter-airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie. ‘Fighter’ marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!