Fighter Box Office Collection Day 10: Siddharth Anand's film enters ₹250 crore club as collection picks up again
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' has collected ₹162.75 crore net in India within its ten-day run in theatres.
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film, ‘Fighter’, was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. Considering its performance at the Box Office on Day 10, the film has managed to collect ₹162.75 crore net in India within its ten-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 10 in theatres, Siddharth Anand's film raked in ₹10.5 crore , as per Sacnilk, which marks a massive jump in its collection over the weekend as the numbers were steadily falling over the past few days.