Fighter Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film, ‘Fighter’, was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. Considering its performance at the Box Office on Day 10, the film has managed to collect ₹162.75 crore net in India within its ten-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 10 in theatres, Siddharth Anand's film raked in ₹10.5 crore , as per Sacnilk, which marks a massive jump in its collection over the weekend as the numbers were steadily falling over the past few days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Watch out hilarious reactions to Siddharth Anand's comment on Fighter, ‘It failed coz 90% of Indians have not….’ As per early estimates, the film managed to rake in ₹182.75 crore gross collection in India with overseas collection totaling to ₹76 crore and taking the worldwide collection to ₹258.75 crore.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Marvel to HanuMan; movies, web series for weekend watch The movie earned ₹5.75 crore on Friday while it attained an overall 24.52% occupancy for its Hindi version on Saturday, February 3. On Republic Day the film amassed the highest collection, ₹39.5 crore which was significantly higher than its release day numbers when the collection stood at ₹22.5 crore. In its first week, the movie managed to mint ₹146.5 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Find out how Poonam Pandey's fake death news is drawing reaction from netizens: ‘Card declined…' The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

Also read: Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins: 3 valuable money lessons to teach investors The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter-airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

Also read: ‘I am alive:’ Poonam Pandey says 'Cervical Cancer didn't claim me' day after death reports | Video Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie. ‘Fighter’ marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!