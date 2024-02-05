Fighter Box Office Collection Day 11: Siddharth Anand's directorial and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film, ‘Fighter’, was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film has managed to collect ₹175.5 crore net in India within its eleven-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 11, Siddharth Anand's film raked in ₹12.75 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates. This marks a massive jump in its collection over the weekend as the numbers were steadily falling over the past week. The film's collection during second weekend totals to ₹23.25 crore. The film had raked in ₹10.5 crore on Saturday, Day 10. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X stated, “Glad to see #Fighter back on track with Superb trending on Second weekend as it eying 26-28 cr nett. After nosing diving on Weekdays, the tremendous rise on Weekend-2 is a rarest of rare case." Also read: Watch out hilarious reactions to Siddharth Anand's comment on Fighter, ‘It failed coz 90% of Indians have not….’ The film managed to rake in ₹195.25 crore gross collection in India with overseas collection totalling to ₹82 crore and taking the worldwide collection to ₹277.25 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “After a good trend on [second] Fri, #Fighter is back in the running, witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat… Expectedly, urban centres dominate, taking its biz forward."

The movie attained an overall 28.76% occupancy for its Hindi version on Sunday, February 4. On Republic Day the film amassed the highest collection, ₹39.5 crore which was significantly higher than its release day numbers when the collection stood at ₹22.5 crore. During its first week, the movie managed to mint ₹146.5 crore.

The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter-airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie. ‘Fighter’ marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

