Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Fighter Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer gains momentum, mints 12.75 crore

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer gains momentum, mints 12.75 crore

Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 11: The worldwide collection of 'Fighter' stands at 277.25 crore, with 195.25 crore gross collection in India and 82 crore from overseas.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 11: Fighter witnesses massive jump in its collection over the weekend.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 11: Siddharth Anand's directorial and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film, ‘Fighter’, was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film has managed to collect 175.5 crore net in India within its eleven-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 11, Siddharth Anand's film raked in 12.75 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates. This marks a massive jump in its collection over the weekend as the numbers were steadily falling over the past week. The film's collection during second weekend totals to 23.25 crore. The film had raked in 10.5 crore on Saturday, Day 10.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X stated, “Glad to see #Fighter back on track with Superb trending on Second weekend as it eying 26-28 cr nett. After nosing diving on Weekdays, the tremendous rise on Weekend-2 is a rarest of rare case."

Also read: Watch out hilarious reactions to Siddharth Anand's comment on Fighter, ‘It failed coz 90% of Indians have not….’

The film managed to rake in 195.25 crore gross collection in India with overseas collection totalling to 82 crore and taking the worldwide collection to 277.25 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “After a good trend on [second] Fri, #Fighter is back in the running, witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat… Expectedly, urban centres dominate, taking its biz forward."

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Marvel to HanuMan; movies, web series for weekend watch

The movie attained an overall 28.76% occupancy for its Hindi version on Sunday, February 4. On Republic Day the film amassed the highest collection, 39.5 crore which was significantly higher than its release day numbers when the collection stood at 22.5 crore. During its first week, the movie managed to mint 146.5 crore.

Also read: Find out how Poonam Pandey's fake death news is drawing reaction from netizens: ‘Card declined…'

The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

Also read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 10: Siddharth Anand's film enters 250 crore club as collection picks up again

The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter-airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

Also read: ‘I am alive:’ Poonam Pandey says 'Cervical Cancer didn't claim me' day after death reports | Video

Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie. ‘Fighter’ marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.