Fighter Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan's movie struggles in week 3, mints ₹1.81 crore amid falling numbers
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 16: The film 'Fighter' that depicts the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces has collected ₹189.31 crore net in India within its 16-day run in theatres.
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 16: Siddharth Anand's directorial and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film, ‘Fighter’, was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film ‘Fighter’ that was made on a budget of ₹250 crore has been witnessing a steep downfall in its collection at the box Office over the past few days.