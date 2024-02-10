Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Fighter Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan's movie struggles in week 3, mints 1.81 crore amid falling numbers

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan's movie struggles in week 3, mints 1.81 crore amid falling numbers

Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 16: The film 'Fighter' that depicts the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces has collected 189.31 crore net in India within its 16-day run in theatres.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 16: Siddharth Anand's directorial movie that features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor raked in 1.81 crore yesterday.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 16: Siddharth Anand's directorial and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film, ‘Fighter’, was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film ‘Fighter’ that was made on a budget of 250 crore has been witnessing a steep downfall in its collection at the box Office over the past few days.

The film has managed to collect 189.31 crore net in India within its 16-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 16, Siddharth Anand's film raked in 1.81 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates. The film's collection during second week totals to 41 crore. The film raked in 2.75 crore on Thursday, Day 15.

Also read: Article 370 trailer: Netizens express excitement on X about Yami Gautam's Kashmir political thriller — check reactions

The film managed to rake in 225 crore gross collection in India with overseas collection totalling to 90 crore and taking the worldwide collection to 315 crore.

Also read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s 'perfect Valentine's' movie gets positive response

The movie attained an overall 13.97% occupancy for its Hindi version on Friday, February 9. On Republic Day, the film had amassed the highest collection, 39.5 crore which was significantly higher than its release day numbers when the collection stood at 22.5 crore. During its first week, the movie managed to mint 146.5 crore.

Also read: Valentine's Day 2024: Here are 10 movies, series to binge-watch this weekend

The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From The Nun II, Bhakshak to Guntur Kaaram; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter-airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

Also read: Lal Salaam audience review: Check out how social media reacts to Rajinikanth film; it's time for Thalaivar, say netizens

Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie. ‘Fighter’ marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.