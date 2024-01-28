 Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone starrer set to cross ₹100 crore mark worldwide | Mint
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone starrer set to cross ₹100 crore mark worldwide

 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer earns ₹90 crore in India in three days, with ₹28 crore net collection on day 3.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film minted ₹28 crore net on day 3. (x/@viacom18studios)Premium
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film minted 28 crore net on day 3.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film witnessed a drop in collection on day 3 but managed to break its release day records. 

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, “Fighter" garnered a net collection of 90 crore in India during its three-day run in theatres, across all languages. It outperformed on Saturday, minting 28 crore net, breaking its release day records. It earned 22.5 crore net in India in all languages on its release day. Moreover, the film had raked in 39 crore net on Republic Day (Day 2) amidst the national holiday, as it raked in over 1.5 times its release day numbers.

Considering its performance at the worldwide Box Office on Day 3, the film has managed to collect 96 crore with 74.4 crore gross collection in India and 21.6 crore in overseas market.

The film attained an overall 29.58% occupancy for its Hindi version on Saturday, January 27.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “#Fighter sets #BO on 🔥🔥🔥, is EXTRAORDINARY on Day 2, benefits largely due to two factors: [i] Excellent feedback from audience and [ii] #RepublicDay holiday… Mass pockets - which underperformed on Day 1 - witness massive growth on Day 2, thus contributing to the impressive total.."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X said, “Fighter displayed strong hold on Saturday . Today's estimate 26- 27Cr nett which is even more than its opening day." He later added, “Night shows are going strong.. Day 3 biz will surpass 28 cr mark and may flirt with 30 cr as well."

The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter-airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

This movie marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand. Her earlier ventures with the same director included "Bachna Ae Haseeno" which was released in 2008 and the blockbuster "Pathaan" which was released in 2023. ‘Fighter’ also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, Siddharth Anand's directorial venture also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie.

Published: 28 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
