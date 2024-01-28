Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3 : The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film witnessed a drop in collection on day 3 but managed to break its release day records.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, “Fighter" garnered a net collection of ₹90 crore in India during its three-day run in theatres, across all languages. It outperformed on Saturday, minting ₹28 crore net, breaking its release day records. It earned ₹22.5 crore net in India in all languages on its release day. Moreover, the film had raked in ₹39 crore net on Republic Day (Day 2) amidst the national holiday, as it raked in over 1.5 times its release day numbers.

Considering its performance at the worldwide Box Office on Day 3, the film has managed to collect ₹96 crore with ₹74.4 crore gross collection in India and ₹21.6 crore in overseas market.

The film attained an overall 29.58% occupancy for its Hindi version on Saturday, January 27.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “#Fighter sets #BO on 🔥🔥🔥, is EXTRAORDINARY on Day 2, benefits largely due to two factors: [i] Excellent feedback from audience and [ii] #RepublicDay holiday… Mass pockets - which underperformed on Day 1 - witness massive growth on Day 2, thus contributing to the impressive total.."