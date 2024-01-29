 Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer gains momentum, enters ₹150 crore club | Mint
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer gains momentum, enters ₹150 crore club

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer minted second highest collection on Day 4 and entered ₹150 crore club.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer raked in ₹29.03 crore while it attained an overall 31.56% occupancy for its Hindi version on Sunday. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer raked in 29.03 crore while it attained an overall 31.56% occupancy for its Hindi version on Sunday. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 4: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25. The film witnessed a massive jump in collection on day 5 and managed to break its release day records. On its release day the film earned lowest so far that is 22.5 crore.

Considering its performance at the worldwide Box Office on Day 4, the film has managed to collect 118.53 crore net in India within its four-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. As per early estimates, the film raked in 107.5 crore gross collection in India with overseas collection totalling to 43 crore and taking the worldwide collection to 150.5 crore.

On Day 5 in theatres Siddharth Anand directorial film raked in 29.03 crore while it attained an overall 31.56% occupancy for its Hindi version on Sunday, January 28.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X said, “#Fighter puts up a SOLID TOTAL on Saturday as it witnessed good growth over Day -1."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X stated, “#Fighter packs a strong total on Day 3 [Sat] post the national holiday [#RepublicDay]… Major centres - dominated by multiplexes - continue to dominate, adding weight to its biz… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: 93.40 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

The protagonist, Hrithik Roshan, is portrayed as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.

The story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. This counter-airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This was in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles in the movie.

This movie marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand. Her earlier ventures with the same director included "Bachna Ae Haseeno" which was released in 2008 and the blockbuster "Pathaan" which was released in 2023. ‘Fighter’ also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

 

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 07:53 AM IST
