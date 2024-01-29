Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Fighter vs Pathaan 1st weekend collection: In Shah Rukh Khan vs Hrithik Roshan, which Siddharth Anand movie won?

Fighter vs Pathaan 1st weekend collection: In Shah Rukh Khan vs Hrithik Roshan, which Siddharth Anand movie won?

Written By Fareha Naaz

Fighter vs Pathaan: Fighter collected 118.53 crore net during its four-day run, while Pathaan earned 220 crore net in the same period last year.

Fighter vs Pathaan: Pathaan earned 114 crore net on its first weekend, while Fighter earned 56.53 crore net

Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, was released in theatres on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day.

Let’s take a look at the differences between the two films while comparing Fighter's numbers with those of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection weekend collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pathaan raked in 53.25 crore net on its first Saturday while Fighter minted 27.5 crore net. Thus, Fighter happened to amass only half the numbers that Pathaan minted. Moreover, both movies gained momentum on their first Sunday. While SRK's movie minted 60.75 crore net on its first Sunday, Hrithik Roshan's movie failed to surpass Pathaan's collection as it managed to rake in only half the amount that is 29.03 crore.

On their first weekend, Pathaan raked in a total of 114 crore net while Fighter raked in a total of 56.53 crore net.

Considering Fighter's performance at the Box Office on Day 4, the film has managed to collect 118.53 crore net in India within its four-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, during the same four-day period Pathaan had raked in 220 crore net last year which is more than double the number of what Fighter earned.

Similarities between Fighter and Pathaan

Let’s take a look at some similarities between the two films. Fighter happens to be the first big-star entertainer of the year in 2024 while Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was the first big-star entertainer last year that also premiered on January 25.

Additionally, both Fighter and Pathaan were made with a budget of 250 crore. Fighter stands out for being a big-budget extravaganza much like Pathaan and both of them were released on a weekday as the first saw its release on Thursday while the latter was released on Wednesday.

Both the action movies star Deepika Padukone with the male hero in the lead. Another common factor between the two films is that both movies are directed by Siddharth Anand, who has used Pakistan as a major backdrop in both movies.

Music composer Vishal-Shekhar is credited with composing music for both Fighter and Pathaan. Both in terms of music and visuals, many find similarities between the soundtracks while some draw parallels between “Ishq Jaisa Kuch" and “Besharam Rang."

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1

There seems to be a massive gap between the two in terms of business on their release day. On Day 1, Pathaan minted 57 crore in India. However, Fighter managed to rake in 22.5 crore only, as per Sacnilk data.

Pathaan's gross collection in India stands at 657.5 crore and overseas collection stands at 397.5 crore. Thus the movie has raked in 1,055 crore worldwide. Therefore, Fighter seems to have fallen far behind and has a massive milestone ahead of it.

