Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, was released in theatres on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day.

Let’s take a look at the differences between the two films while comparing Fighter's numbers with those of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pathaan raked in ₹53.25 crore net on its first Saturday while Fighter minted ₹27.5 crore net. Thus, Fighter happened to amass only half the numbers that Pathaan minted. Moreover, both movies gained momentum on their first Sunday. While SRK's movie minted ₹60.75 crore net on its first Sunday, Hrithik Roshan's movie failed to surpass Pathaan's collection as it managed to rake in only half the amount that is ₹29.03 crore.

On their first weekend, Pathaan raked in a total of ₹114 crore net while Fighter raked in a total of ₹56.53 crore net.

Considering Fighter's performance at the Box Office on Day 4, the film has managed to collect ₹118.53 crore net in India within its four-day run in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, during the same four-day period Pathaan had raked in ₹220 crore net last year which is more than double the number of what Fighter earned.

Let's take a look at some similarities between the two films. Fighter happens to be the first big-star entertainer of the year in 2024 while Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was the first big-star entertainer last year that also premiered on January 25.

Additionally, both Fighter and Pathaan were made with a budget of ₹250 crore. Fighter stands out for being a big-budget extravaganza much like Pathaan and both of them were released on a weekday as the first saw its release on Thursday while the latter was released on Wednesday.

Both the action movies star Deepika Padukone with the male hero in the lead. Another common factor between the two films is that both movies are directed by Siddharth Anand, who has used Pakistan as a major backdrop in both movies.

Music composer Vishal-Shekhar is credited with composing music for both Fighter and Pathaan. Both in terms of music and visuals, many find similarities between the soundtracks while some draw parallels between "Ishq Jaisa Kuch" and "Besharam Rang."

Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1 There seems to be a massive gap between the two in terms of business on their release day. On Day 1, Pathaan minted ₹57 crore in India. However, Fighter managed to rake in ₹22.5 crore only, as per Sacnilk data.

Pathaan's gross collection in India stands at ₹657.5 crore and overseas collection stands at ₹397.5 crore. Thus the movie has raked in ₹1,055 crore worldwide. Therefore, Fighter seems to have fallen far behind and has a massive milestone ahead of it.

