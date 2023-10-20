File annual returns, accounts by due date to avoid extra fee: MCA to businesses

New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs has asked businesses to file their annual returns and financial statements for FY23 by the due date to avoid extra fee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an advice posted on the website, the ministry said that companies have to follow their due dates which depend on their respective dates of holding annual general meeting, as per provisions of the Companies Act.

Upon the conclusion of a financial year, businesses have a six-month window to hold an hold annual general meeting (AGM). Post-AGM, they are granted a month to submit financial statements and another 60 days to file annual returns. If delayed, a penalty of ₹100 per day is imposed. Consequently, the deadline for financial statement submissions is the end of October, while annual returns must be filed by the end of November. This year, an estimated 1.5 million active companies are mandated to submit these statutory documents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The message from the ministry comes after the government decided to let companies file their annual reports and financial statements using the older version of the forms (known as version two) rather than introducing the latest high security forms just before the filing season.

The idea was to avoid any disruption in filing these vital statutory documents. In the case of over 50 other statutory filing requirements, the government has already migrated to the new high security forms. In those cases, the ministry had also given relief in terms of extra time to file the documents without additional fee.

The forms for annual returns and financial statements will be migrated to the new version of the forms with two-factor authentication after the current filing season, a government official on condition of anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

