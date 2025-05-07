Film broadcast rights slide 10% in 2024 as medium struggles with shift to streaming, piracy and content problems
SummaryHindi films now account for only 18% of viewership, with experts citing early digital releases and piracy as major factors affecting the industry. TV has been relegated to the third medium of content consumption after the advent of video streaming platforms.
With video streaming platforms now the go-to medium for movies after their run in cinemas, the value of TV broadcast rights fell 10% in 2024, while Hindi movie viewership comprised just 18% of the total movie genre audience, according to the latest Ficci-EY report.