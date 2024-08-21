Financial indiscipline of film producers under the scanner as market crumbles
Summary
- For far too long, film producers have relied on satellite and digital sales, instead of box-office revenue, to recover their investments. A key pillar of their strategy involved paying hefty fees to cast top actors and ride their star power to financial success.
New Delhi: For far too long, film producers have relied on satellite and digital sales, instead of box-office revenue, to recover their investments. A key pillar of their strategy involved paying hefty fees to cast top actors and ride their star power to financial success.