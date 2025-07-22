Films of Bollywood stars shine on OTT platforms but their web shows falter
Summary
Bollywood stars face challenges on streaming platforms as theatrical releases thrive while web originals often fail. Experts note that audience engagement relies on compelling stories rather than star power, leading to a disconnect in expectations between cinema and OTT content.
Mainstream Bollywood stars may not have faced stranger things. They are stuck in an odd dichotomy of appearances on streaming platforms.
