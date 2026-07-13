Finance ministry asks PSBs to speed up JanSamarth lending, curb loan rejections

NEW DELHI: A centralized portal designed to facilitate loans for government schemes has been plagued by a high rejection rate, prompting the finance ministry to step in. The ministry has asked state-run banks to integrate the JanSamarth portal with their lending management systems, speed up disbursals and resolve the factors behind the 43.2% rejection rate in FY26, two people aware of the development said.
Launched in 2022, JanSamarth allows applicants to check their eligibility, apply online, and get instant digital approval across multiple government loan schemes in one place. Ministries and departments use the portal to track the implementation and performance of credit-linked schemes.
The finance ministry has identified incomplete documentation, incorrect information and applicants choosing not to proceed with the loan after receiving in-principle approvals as the main reasons behind unsuccessful applications, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. The directions were issued during the Department of Financial Services' review of public sector banks, and underscore the Centre's push to improve conversion rates on the portal.