To curb mis-selling, finance ministry tells lenders to stop incentives on insurance
Subhash Narayan 4 min read 03 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
The department of financial services has asked lenders to immediately review their marketing practices and de-link insurance sales targets from incentives
The rampant mis-selling of unnecessary insurance plans to loan and deposit customers by lenders has already evoked concerns among the two sector regulators. Now, the finance ministry has asked banks and non-banks to stop offering incentives on insurance sales to eliminate this malpractice.
topics
