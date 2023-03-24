Financial turbulence widens door to private equity in fast-growing aerospace sector3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Demand from aircraft manufacturing giants has soared on the back of surging global air travel following a pandemic-induced slump
Financial sector headwinds are creating fresh openings for private equity investments in aerospace, as suppliers' need for capital to meet soaring demand for planes and parts risks further turbulence, executives said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×