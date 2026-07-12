Finished steel imports jump nearly 50%, keeping India a net importer in Q1FY27

MUMBAI: India remained a net importer of finished steel in the first quarter of FY27, underscoring how strong domestic demand and export-oriented manufacturing continue to drive overseas purchases despite safeguard duties on select products.
Provisional data from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC), reviewed by Mint, showed finished steel imports jumped 49.2% year-on-year to 2.064 million tonnes (mt) during April-June (Q1FY27), outpacing a 31.4% rise in exports to 1.593 mt, leaving India a net importer for the quarter.
Steel imports have remained resilient despite safeguard duties because of strong demand from export-oriented downstream manufacturers, particularly pipe and tube makers, according to Equirus Securities.
As governments across West Asia accelerate investment in oil, gas and water infrastructure, Indian pipe makers are winning more orders for steel pipes.